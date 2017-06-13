Sumter's Charlie Barnes Is A Minnesota Twin

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sumter's own Charlie Barnes out of Clemson was selected in the fourth round by the Twins Tuesday afternoon.

Barnes was third team All-ACC in his junior season for the Tigers. The left handed pitcher tossed a team high 113 strikeouts with a 3.2 ERA. Scouts have raved about his off-speed pitches and command.

Barnes was selected 106th overall and his pick his valued at $507,000.

Barnes teammate Chase Pinder was selected by the St Louis Cardinals in the seventh round. The junior out of Poquoson, Virginia was named third team All-ACC as an outfielder for the Tigers this season. Pinder hit .305 this year which was second on the team. He also added 7 homers and 32 rbis.

© 2017 WLTX-TV