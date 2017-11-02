Texans Fear Deshaun Watson Suffered Torn ACL, Per Report

(Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Houston Texans are holding out hope that their high-flying offense hasn't taken a devastating hit.

The team fears that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament at practice Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per the report.

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Clemson, Watson took over for Tom Savage midway through the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't looked back. He is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (19) with the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, while Houston leads the NFL in scoring with 30.7 points per game.

Watson, who led Clemson to a national title back in January, also suffered an ACL tear during his freshman year with the Tigers in 2014. He still managed to play in the annual rivalry game with South Carolina, leading Clemson to a win.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

