The 2017 Clemson Football Schedule Is Out

COLUMBIA, SC - The ACC released schedules for the 2017 football season this afternoon and the Clemson Tigers will start their conference and national title defense on September 2nd.

It'll be a busy September for the Tigers. Clemson will travel to Louisville for their first ACC game of the year on Sept 16. They will also be in Blacksburg, VA to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC Championship rematch on Sept 30.

Remember that nail-biter NC State game from last year? This time Clemson will be at NC State on Nov. 4.

South Carolina hosts Clemson in the regular season finale on Nov 25.

The Tigers open the year at home against Kent State.

For the full schedule go here-http://www.theacc.com/page/2017-acc-football-team-by-team-schedule

