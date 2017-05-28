The Clemson Tigers Will Host NCAA Regional

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The NCAA saw that the Clemson Tigers did enough to be named a host for the NCAA Regional in the national baseball tournament.

Clemson was selected for the Clemson Region Sunday night during the NCAA Regional announcement show. They won 26 home games and at one point this season Clemson was ranked fourth in the country. They had win streaks of 8 and 9 games and finished 13th in the RPI rankings.

The Tigers will host June 2-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It could start Thursday, June 1 if BYU is selected to play in the Clemson Regional. This will be the 15th year that Clemson has hosted a Regional. They also hosted in 2016.

For this program it will be their 9th straight NCAA tournament appearance and in the last 31 years they've made it in 30 times.

Clemson will also learn who they will play in the NCAA tournament tomorrow when the selection show takes place at noon.

Check out the announcement reveal below.

For all regional sites go here-http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-28/16-regional-sites-selected-2017-ncaa-division-i-baseball

