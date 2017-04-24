Tiger Baseball Ranked 3rd In The Country

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Today the Clemson Tigers are ranked as high as number three in the country. The Tigers are number three in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the D1 Baseball poll.

They are also number five in the Collegiate Baseball rankings and are number six by Baseball America.

Clemson, with a 33-8 record, hosts the College of Charleston tonight before facing No.4 North Carolina in Chapel Hill this weekend.

