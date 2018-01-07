Tigers Declare For NFL Draft

CLEMSON, SC - Two Clemson underclassmen have declared for the NFL draft. They made the announcement on their Twitter Accounts.
"Mr Do It All" Ray Ray McCloud will forgo his senior season. He played receiver, corner and returner for the Tigers in his junior year. He finishes with over 1200 receiving yards and 4 TDs. He was 7th in the country in return average (12.2 yards).
Safety Van Smith is going into the draft. He had 4 picks in his career at Clemson to along with 190 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.
The Charlotte native was second team All-ACC as a sophomore and started 13 games this year for the ACC Champions.
