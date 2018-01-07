Tigers Declare For NFL Draft

Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (21) runs after a catch in the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CLEMSON, SC - Two Clemson underclassmen have declared for the NFL draft. They made the announcement on their Twitter Accounts.

"Mr Do It All" Ray Ray McCloud will forgo his senior season. He played receiver, corner and returner for the Tigers in his junior year. He finishes with over 1200 receiving yards and 4 TDs. He was 7th in the country in return average (12.2 yards).

Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith (23) runs the ball after intercepting a pass from Ohio State during the fourth quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.Credit: David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kadlubowski, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Safety Van Smith is going into the draft. He had 4 picks in his career at Clemson to along with 190 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.

The Charlotte native was second team All-ACC as a sophomore and started 13 games this year for the ACC Champions.

"I am truly thankful for all the memories we share & I will always bleed orange & purple. I salute you all & GO TIGERS!" Proud & honored to announce that Ray-Ray McCloud III will be entering the 2018 @NFL Draft.



"I am truly thankful for all the memories we share & I will always bleed orange & purple. I salute you all & GO TIGERS!"

"I just want to say thank you to the coaches, Clemson Football and the whole Clemson community." Excited for the next step for Van Smith as we announce that he will be entering the 2018 @NFL Draft.



"I just want to say thank you to the coaches, Clemson Football and the whole Clemson community."

