Two Tigers Earn ACC Weekly Awards

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson Tigers had two players earned player of the week honors for the second time this year.

Sophomore defensive end Clelin Ferrell was all over the field against NC State recorded a career high 12 tackles. He is very first Tiger and the only player in the country with 5 tackles for loss in two games in a season.

Mitch Hyatt is the offensive lineman of the week and he anchored a Tiger offense that ran for 224 yards against the Wolfpack and he shutout ACC sack leader Bradley Chubb on Saturday not allowing him to get a sack.

Hyatt and the Clemson O-Line are also on the mid-season honor roll for the Joe Moore Award which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Ferrell, Hyatt and the Gamecocks wrap up ACC play against Florida State this Saturday at 3:30 with the chance to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title.

