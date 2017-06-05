Vanderbilt Ends Clemson's Season On The Diamond

(Photo: ESPN3, Custom)

CLEMSON, SC - CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Will Toffey had two homers and five RBIs to lead Vanderbilt into the NCAA Tournament's super regional with an 8-0 victory over No. 1 seed Clemson in the Clemson Regional on Monday night.

The Commodores (36-23-1) advanced to the super regional round for the fourth time in five years and will play the best-of-three series at Oregon State, the NCAA's No. 1 overall seed.

Vanderbilt hopes to bring some of the punch it showed in Clemson to that series. The Commodores, seeded second, had 30 runs and 49 hits in four tournament games. Toffey hit .473 (9-of-19) with 10 RBIs and was named the regional MVP.

Clemson (42-21) lost a home regional for a second straight season. The Tigers fell behind on Toffey's two-run homer in the third inning. He added a three-run homer in the fifth.

Matt Ruppenthal (3-3) pitched six scoreless innings for Vanderbilt.

