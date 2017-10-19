Video Surfaces of 'Fight Match' in Clemson Football Locker Room

(Photo: Instagram)

A video of what looks like two Clemson football players sparring in the Tigers' locker room emerged on social media Wednesday, although details are scarce on who's involved, when it took place, the context of the fight and how the video got out.

An Instagram account associated with Barstool Sports posted the video Wednesday evening, which shows two men in orange workout clothing sparring in what appears to be boxing gloves or MMA-style fighting gloves.

The video, which has been viewed more than 220,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, was apparently shot inside of Clemson's locker room while a handful of spectators surround the two fighters, cheering and filming the fight on their cell phones.

Clemson assistant athletic director Joe Galbraith says the team is aware of the video and head coach Dabo Swinney will address it with the team Thursday afternoon.

