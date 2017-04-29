Watkins, Gallman, Leggett Selected On Final Day Of Draft

(Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - We might be calling the Houston Texans the South Carolina Texans this season because of all the Palmetto State talent they've been acquiring. Guess who is joining Deshaun Watson in Houston?

Carlos Watkins was picked by Houston in the fourth round Saturday afternoon. Watkins was picked 142nd overall.

The 6-foot-3, 305 pound run stopper was a second team All-American this past season and was a back to back All-ACC first teamer.

He'll hopefully join Jadaveon Clowney and JJ Watt to make an impressive front seven for the Houston defense that will make easier for Watson if he gets the shot at quarterback in his rookie year.

Clemson's single season rushing record holder Wayne Gallman was selected in the fourth round by the New York Giants. Gallman left the board shortly before Watkins with the 140th pick.

The running back joins former Clemson Tiger BJ Goodson in the New York and will compete for playing time against seven other running backs who are currently on the roster.

