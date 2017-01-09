Watson, Dabo, 2017 Team Now Immortal in Tigers History

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Welcome back, “Title Tigers.”

Welcome to immortality, Dabo Swinney and Deshaun Watson.

And welcome to the 2016 national championship.

"It was our night. It was our time," Swinney said.

History was made, legacies fulfilled and a trophy hoisted by Clemson for the first time in 35 years as the Tigers knocked off vaunted Alabama 35-31 on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium when Watson found Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining.

Clemson said all week it had to beat the best to be the best. Alabama, which had won four national titles since 2009, certainly represented that. After coming up five points short a year ago, a revenge game for Clemson didn’t go the Tigers’ way for over three quarters. They trailed for more than 45 minutes.

But their championship drought ended at the hands of Watson.

The drive that turned the game around for Clemson (14-1) began with 6:33 left in the game. Mike Williams made a leaping 26-yard grab, and with an unsportsmanlike penalty tacked on, Clemson had first-and-10 at the 16. Watson got it down to the 1-yard line on the next snap, and Wayne Gallman scored on a dive into the end zone to give Clemson its first lead of the game at 28-24.

It didn’t last long, though. Alabama went 68 yards in six plays and regained the lead on a 30-yard TD run by Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the favored team left 2:07 on the clock.

Watson went to work and moved the chains with a 24-yard pass to Williams and a 17-yard toss to Jordan Leggett that got Clemson first-and-goal at the Alabama 9 with 14 seconds to play.

It was a much tougher game for Watson than a year ago, when he amassed 478 total yards and four touchdowns. That big, strong Alabama D-line pushed the Tigers’ big boys up front around much of the night, but Watson did get enough clean pockets to make some plays.

Watson was harassed and hit all night. He still finished 36-of-56 passing for 420 yards through the air and another 43 on the ground. He threw for three TDs and ran for one more.

Renfrow had 92 yards on 10 catches to go with his historic TD. Mike Williams chipped in with eight receptions, 94 yards and a score.

The Clemson defense rebounded from a rough start and more than held its own against Alabama’s physical running game. The Crimson Tide’s one-dimensional offense was 2-for-15 on third downs.

After giving up 143 yards via the ground in the first half, the Tigers kept the Tide under 80 in the second half. It hurt Alabama when Bo Scarbrough, who had 93 yards and two touchdowns, left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury.

Alabama built a 14-0 lead early behind touchdown runs of 25 and 37 yards from Scarbrough. The Tigers finally got on the board on an 8-yard TD run by Watson at the 6:09 mark of the second quarter.

The next points scored didn’t come until a 27-yard field goal by Alabama’s Adam Griffith early in third quarter that put the Tide up 10.

The Tigers wouldn’t go away. They scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Hunter Renfrow with 7:10 left in the third to cut the lead to 17-14. And after Alabama came right back with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tight end O.J. Howard, Clemson answered with a 9-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard TD pass from Watson to Williams that cut the lead to 24-21 with 14:00 to play in the game to set up the late-game dramatics.