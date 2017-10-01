You May Not Know But The Clemson Defense Is For Real

Sep 30, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Clemson Tigers safety Tanner Muse (19) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

CLEMSON, SC - A big reason why Clemson is winning this year is because of their stout defense. They've had no dropoff from a year ago and they look even better through five games this year.

Clemson allows just under 11 points per game which is the best in the ACC and fourth in the country. They've allowed six offensive touchdowns which is third least in the nation as well.

Graduate senior linebacker Dorian O'Daniel had 22 yard pick six to put the game away in the fourth quarter against the Hokies on Saturday in their 31-17 victory. He talked about scoring Clemson's second defensive touchdown of the year.

"You know I was just doing my job. Dropped back to zone coverage, I saw that the receiver bobbled the ball and I was fortunate to come up with it and just ran it in," O'Daniel said. The linebacker also posted 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and fumble recovery against the Hokies. "Anytime I can serve my teammates and put points on the board for the offense I'm all for it."

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venabales has a defense that leads the ACC in total defense (260 yds per game) and sacks with 19 on the year. He comments on how the defense performed in their ACC Championship rematch.

"Really complemented each other well on both sides of the ball and some incredible plays....and some of it you script and a lot of it you don't. Our guys they just played their guys out and it was a lot of fun to watch."

Venables and his fiery Clemson defense will look to shutdown Wake Forest next Saturday as the no.2 ranked Tigers Return home to Memorial Stadium.

