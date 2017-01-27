Coastal Carolina Preps For National Title Defense

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CONWAY, SC - The defending national champions of the college baseball world reside in Conway, SC.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 11th in the D1 Baseball rankings which is their highest preseason ranking ever. Coastal Carolina will look to get back to Omaha, Nebraska after winning the national title last June-their first ever national championship in any sport.

The team nobody knew about until the College World Series will be on opponents minds this year but head coach Gary Gilmore knows Omaha is a long ways away.

"You can't think about Omaha in the beginning of February. It's just too big of a picture. We got to widdle it down to one pitch, one game at time and work our way towards that goal down the road."

Coastal Carolina starts their season at home against Richmond on Feb 17.

(© 2017 WLTX)