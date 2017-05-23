(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Women's Golf Coaches Association named USC's Katelyn Dambaugh and Ainhora Olarra All-Americans on Tuesday.

Dambaugh, a senior, made the second team while Olarra was an honorable mention.

In her final season at South Carolina Dambaugh won the SEC conference title with a record breaking performance. She shot -12 over three rounds (204) which is a school and SEC tournament record. She finishes first in program history with an all-time career stroke average of 72.67. The Goose Creek native also had five top five finishes and here 71.62 scoring average for the season was second best all-time at USC.

Olarra, a junior, posted five top 10 finishes this season. She set a career best in single season stroke average with a 72.71. That's fourth best all-time at Carolina. She paced the Gamecocks at the NCAA Championships by placing 10th overall.

The Gamecocks placed in the top 10 at the NCAA championships for the fourth time and set a new school record in lowest stroke average in a season (291.48).

© 2017 WLTX-TV