Police Investigate USC Football Players for Possible Assault

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are investigating an alleged assault involving two current USC football players and a former member of the team at a Five Points bar.

An report filed by the victims says the alleged incident took place early in the morning of April 29 at the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.

A man told officers that the three had knocked his phone out of his hand. He said the trio became agitated, and the argument quickly escalated to a physical fight.

The man told officers he was hit multiple times by the players, and was left with swelling around his left eye. The bar's staff separated the group, and escorted them out of the bar.

The three were not at the bar to be identified or questioned by police when officers arrived, but the report says they were identified as players.

No charged have been filed in the incident. The bar's staff told police there was a video of the incident.

News19 is not naming the players because they have not been charged.

© 2017 WLTX-TV