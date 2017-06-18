3 USC Baseball Players Going Pro

COLUMBIA, SC - USC juniors Tyler Johnson, Alex Destino and John Parke have officially ended their South Carolina careers on Sunday. The 3 juniors have signed with the Chicago White Sox and will be moving on to the big leagues.
Johnson, Chicago's 5th round draft pick, missed some time this year but recorded a career high 10 saves for the Gamecocks in his final season.
Destino was a 15th round draft pick of the White Sox. He tied Carlos Cortes for team best 41 rbis and had back to back seasons with double digit home runs.
Parke recorded a career high in games played (14), games started (2) and strikeouts (21). Parke was selected in the 21st round by Chicago.
