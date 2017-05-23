4 Gamecocks Make SEC Football Preseason List

Nov 5, 2016; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the end zone against the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - It's only May but Gamecock football players are being put on ALL-SEC preseason lists. Today Athlon Sports released their preseason teams and four Gamecocks made the cut.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Hayden Hurst were first team picks by the publication. Samuel was picked as an all purpose back and a kick returner.

Samuel led the Gamecocks in receiving with 59 catches for 783 yards in 2016. He also added six rushing touchdowns. At the end of last season Samuel was second in the SEC in all purpose yards gaining 132 total yards per game . He averaged 26.9 yards on kick returns and returned a kickoff for a 100 yard for a touchdown last season.

Hurst was on the Mackey Award midseason watch list and Burlsworth Trophy nominee last season and for good season. The tight end set single season school records for South Carolina tight ends grabbing 48 passes for 613 yards. His lone receiving touchdown came in USC's overtime game in the Birmingham Bowl against South Florida.

Offensive lineman Zack Bailey is a third team selection. He has made 18 starts and is rated as South Carolina's top returning offensive lineman.

Skai Moore makes his highly anticipated return to the field after missing last year with a neck injury. In last time out in 2015 Moore led the team in tackles and made 11 interceptions for a career high.

The Gamecocks open their 2017 season against North Carolina State in Charlotte on September 2nd.

