4-Star WR Commits To South Carolina

Josh Vann of Tucker High School scores one of his three touchdowns in the season opener. He is a USC commit. (Photo: WXIA, WXIA)

COLUMBIA, SC - Will Muschamp sent out his #SpursUp tweet on Saturday and that means the Gamecocks have gotten another recruit.

Four star wide-out Josh Vann committed to South Carolina on Saturday. Vann scored three touchdowns for Tucker High in Georgia in their season opener including the overtime game winner which shows why USC wanted him so much.

The 5'10" receiver with great hands, route running and complementary speed is now the highest rated player in the 2018 class. He is ranked 36th in the 2018 class of players by 247Sports.com and is 24th overall in the state of Georgia by Rivals.com

Vann chose USC over Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.

