Columbia, SC (WLTX)- For those who are sports enthusiasts and history nerds Historic Columbia put together a list of the top five University of South Carolina/ Gamecock related places you have to visit.

The Horseshoe

At The Horseshoe you can find the first ever USC building, the Rutledge College. It housed 9 students, 2 faculty members, a chapel and an eating area all in one building during the first USC days.

Former USC President James Rion McKissick is buried in front of the oldest standing library in the United States. He's the only person buried on campus because he was the only USC President o pass while in office.

Historian Katherine Thompson says he loved riding his bike around The Horseshoe.

The Coliseum

The Coliseum hosted the NCAA Eastern Regional in 1970 but that year the Gamecocks didn't play in the games.

The Osborne Building

On September 11, 1963 three students integrated the University of South Carolina. The iconic picture that represents this time in history was taken outside the Osborne Building.

Thompson says USC was the last Southern state supported institution to integrate and, "it actually went quite peacefully" she said.

The Longstreet Theatre

From 1908 to 1927 the Longstreet Theatre served as the gym for basketball and other functions. "It's history is kind of complicated and diverse" John Sherrer with Historic Columbia said. It started as a theater, at one point was a hospital and even served as a state house.

"It shows USC's commitment to preserving historic structures" said Sherrer.

The Inn At USC

For its collection of historic structures dating back to 1912 and the modern buildings that represent the distinct eras when the University expanded, the Inn At USC is another place you can visit.

