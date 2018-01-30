500 Tickets Remains for USC/UConn Basketball Game

A'ja Wilson (Photo: : David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina says fewer than 500 tickets remain for the upcoming game on Thursday night against UConn.

Additional parking locations and shuttle services will be added to ease the regular rush-hour traffic and student parking lots that surround Colonial Life Arena.

The additional parking can be found at Founders Park baseball lot at the corner of Blossom and Williams street. Parking will be free at this location to those who have a women's basketball season parking pass or a valid USC faculty/staff/student ID.

All other individuals will be charged $5 with the addition of a free shuttle ride to the arena.

The regular shuttle from the Pendleton and Park street garages will begin two hours prior to tip-off and will be a roundtrip of $3 per person.

Although there will be additional tickets for the University faculty and students, any unclaimed student tickets will go on sale Thursday at 4 p.m. Purchasing for those tickets will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena box office.

