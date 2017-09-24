7th Straight Win Comes In OT For USC Women's Soccer

USC freshman Lauren Chang reacts after scoring the overtime game winner against Tennessee. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday at Stone Stadium the USC women's soccer team hosted Tennessee in a top 25 matchup. South Carolina would win in overtime thanks to another freshman's late game heroics.

USC men's soccer coach Mark Berson and USC AD Ray Tanner were in attendance watched the match as the Gamecocks were looking to extend their win streak to seven games.

The Vols and Gamecocks engaged in a defensive battle that resulted into 0-0 game going into overtime. USC had the advantage with shots on goal at 15-10.

But in overtime one of their shots made it through. Savannah McCaskill put the ball in play on a free kick. Grace Fisk got her head on the ball, then Luciana Zulo got a shoulder on the ball and finally Lauren Chang gets a toe on the ball once it hit the ground to score the game winning goal for USC. That's the first game winner for the freshman and her third goal of the year.

"It really came down to the effort of the team. I mean Savannah hit a great ball in, Grace kept it alive on the header flick and then Luc just happened to get a touch on it and I just told myself to do anything I could to get on the end of it and get in the goal and that's what we did," Chang said on the game winner.

After the game head coach Shelley Smith, who's team is now 9-1, 3-0 in the SEC and are tops in the conference, said that he team is continuing to manufacture wins and now they've won seven in a row.

"We did a good job to limit their opportunities. During the game I thought we had a lot of the possession and eventually we found a way to score a goal and that's difference. You got to find a way. Very proud of our girls for sticking together and figuring it out."

Next up for No.3 USC is a trip to Ole Miss. They take on Rebels this Friday.

