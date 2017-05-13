A Clutch Point Sends USC Womens Tennis Into Sweet 16

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - There may be another South Carolina team that could be going on a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Early Saturday morning the South Carolina women's tennis team was tied with Texas 3-3 after six matches. The final match was decided by USC freshman Mia Horvit. She earned the clinching point to give USC the win as she defeated UT's Neda Koprcina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Horvit, an All-SEC freshman pick, is obviously new to the college game but her heroics send USC to their first Sweet Sixteen since 2009 and their seventh in program history. The Gamecocks were up 3-1 at one point before the Longhorns came back to tie the match. Horvit explained her focus during her critical play with everyone one watching.

"In that kind of situation you have to block everything out. You can't focus in too much on the score or what's going on around the court. Just pretty much think about how you should play your game style and just keep going forwards with that and towards the end we got the W so I'm happy about that," Horvit said.

USC head coach Kevin Epley is ecstatic that his team keeps on playing after doing what they set out to do from day one.

"It's been our goal all year so. We met very early in the fall and this was the number one goal was to get to the Sweet Sixteen and play in Athens, Georgia-the best NCAA tournament venue in the country as far as we're concerned. And I'm just really proud of the girls achieving that goal, working hard all year and today just fought really hard to achieve that so real happy. "

The Gamecocks will face either Ohio State or Notre Dame this coming Friday at noon in Athens, Georgia.

