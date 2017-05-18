A'ja Wilson Makes The Rounds At Local Schools
The reigning SEC Player of the Year & member of the reigning national champion Gamecocks has been asked by area schools to come to talk to students. A'ja Wilson says she tries to provide some practice advice for her audience, advice which has served her w
wltx 7:20 AM. EDT May 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video of Fight at Tennessee Graduation Goes Viral
-
Midlands Teens Head To National Competition
-
Sumter Police Investigate Shooting
-
CBS Unveils Fall Schedule, Including 8 New Shows
-
Putnam County man injured after rattlesnake bites him
-
Missing Marlboro County Girl Found Dead
-
Break-Ins On Rosewood Prompts More Patrol
-
Dog Found Abused Ready for Adoption
-
Man Accused of Assaulting Park Ranger
-
Deputies Search For Men Wanted in Home Invasion Shootout
More Stories
-
Tulsa officer found not guilty of shooting Terence CrutcherMay 18, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Rocker Chris Cornell Dies at Age 52May 18, 2017, 5:11 a.m.
-
Abused Dog is Healthy, Ready for AdoptionMay 17, 2017, 7:52 p.m.