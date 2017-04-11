A'ja Wilson Gets Her Own Billboard in Columbia

A billboard along Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - University of South Carolina basketball star A'ja Wilson has a new billboard up congratulating her on her national championship win.

The billboard is up along Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. In the photo on the billboard, she's in her high school uniform that she wore when she played for Heathwood Hall in Columbia.

It honors her for the state title she won at Heathwood, as well as the one she just earned with the Gamecocks.

The junior forward is a two-time SEC Player of the Year and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four.

© 2017 WLTX-TV