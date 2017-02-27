A'ja Wilson Gets SEC Player Of The Week Honor

A'ja Wilson (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina junior forward A'ja Wilson was named SEC player of the week today.

Wilson led the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding in their last two games which included back to back 20 point double-doubles in wins over Texas A&M and Kentucky.

The Heathwood Hall scored 21 points and grabbed a season high 15 rebounds against the Aggies then followed that up with a 25 point 10 rebound game against the Wildcats as the Gamecocks clinched their fourth straight SEC title on Sunday.

Wilson and the SEC Champion Gamecocks are fifth in today's AP Poll and will play the Auburn-Georgia winner on Friday at noon in Greenville for their SEC tourney opener.

