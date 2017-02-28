USC's A'ja Wilson Named SEC Player of the Year

A'ja Wilson (Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gamecocks star forward A'ja Wilson has been named the SEC's Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The league coaches announced their individual player awards Tuesday.

Wilson also was named to the All-SEC First Team, where she's joined by teammate Alaina Coates. Point guard Tyasha Harris was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Wilson has averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocked shots per game so far this year. She's helped lead the team to their fourth consecutive SEC regular season title.

And speaking of four in a row, this is also the fourth straight year a Gamecock has been named SEC Player of the Year. Tiffany Mitchell won it back to back years, and Wilson has now duplicated that feat.

