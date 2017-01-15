USC junior forward A'ja Wilson surprises Gamecock fan Clifford Orr at his home while he battles ALS.

COLUMBIA, SC - Sometimes Gamecocks fans can't make it out to games for various reasons. Recently one fan of the USC women's basketball team had the game come to him.

South Carolina junior forward A'ja Wilson visited the home of Clifford Orr much to his surprise.

Orr, who is a big South Carolina fan, has been fighting ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease the last six years. He can't get to Colonial Life Arena for games because of his very limited mobility. Orr is a retired US Air Force veteran and is retired from the South Carolina Department Of Corrections.

A'ja Wilson of USC basketball visits with Gamecock fan Clifford Orr and his family. Orr can't make it out to games because of Lou Gehrig's disease but that didn't stop Wilson from bringing the Gamecock experience to him.

He hails from Texas and his wife grew up with A'ja's mother but Orr never got the chance to meet USC's star player until now. A happy meeting for sure.

A special thanks to Orr's granddaughter Victoria Booker who made WLTX aware of this visit.

(© 2017 WLTX)