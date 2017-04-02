Alaina Coates Addresses Her Absence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Anya Martin Takes on Role of 'Mom' to Players
-
Frank Martin Gets Emotional Thinking About Players
-
Dawn Staley Says 'Let's Get Our Parade Ready'
-
Tractor Trailer Catches Fire
-
A'ja Wilson And Tyasha Harris On Title Game And Facing Miss State
-
How Do You Say Gonzaga, Anyway?
-
Thousands Come Out to Enjoy the Carolina Cup
-
2 People Killed, 1 Hurt in Lugoff Shooting
-
Thornwell and McKie Talk About The Gonzaga Game
-
Westwood High School Student Killed in Crash
More Stories
-
CHAMPS!! Gamecocks Win First-Ever National TitleApr. 2, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
USC to Hold Party for National Champs at 4PM MondayApr. 2, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
USC Fans Jump In the Fountain to Celebrate WinApr. 2, 2017, 10:30 p.m.