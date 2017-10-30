Alan Knott Earns SEC Player Of The Week Honors

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - They don't get a lot of credit when offenses do well nor do they seek it attention but offensive linemen are critical to a football team's success.

Monday USC senior Alan Knott was SEC Offensive Lineman of the week. Knott helped opened holes for a rushing attack that produced a season high 212 yards against Vanderbilt. That's the second best running performance under Will Muschamp. The offensive line only allowed one sack as well.

Knott, a center from Georgia, has been the mainstay on the offensive line. With all the injuries and player's rotating in and out of the lineup he's started every game this year for the Gamecocks.

