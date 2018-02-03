COLUMBIA, SC - It's been a busy and rewarding weekend for the USC football team in terms of recruiting. They landed major commits for the 2018 and 2019 classes This fall they USC could have two brothers take the field.

Dylan Wonnum, the little brother of USC sophomore defensive lineman DJ, committed to the Gamecocks tonight. He chose USC over Auburn and Tennessee.

Dylan is a four-star offensive lineman out of Tucker, High School in Georgia. Four star receiver Josh Vann, another USC commit for 2018, is Dylan's teammate at Tucker.

Dylan comes in at 6'6" and was an Under Armour All-American this season. He is the 8th four star recruit in the 2018 class for Will Muschamp. He needs offensive linemen given all the injuries from last year and the need for a better overall line.

But It'll be interesting to see how much brotherly love there is at practice this year between DJ and Dylan.

2019 CLASS

South Carolina is already loading up the 2019 class. Four-star in-state receiver Jamario Holley out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill committed to the Gamecocks on Friday night. They've been on Holley since 2016.

Blessed to say that i have received an offer form the University of South Carolina!! #GoCocks🐔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i0Ol0ph7z2 — J Holley🥇🦍 (@_jholley) September 20, 2016

Offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, out Fort Lauderdale, Florida committed to Carolina today as well. He is a three-star prospect who is rated among the top 25 guards in the country.

Excited to announce that I've committed to the university of South Carolina!!!! pic.twitter.com/qmalfKuuDn — VINCENT MURPHY STA (@VinnieMurphy76) February 3, 2018

With now 7 players in the class the Gamecocks are already rated top 10 in the country for 2019.



