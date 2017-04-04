AP Source: USC's Davis, Gray to Enter WNBA Draft

Kaela Davis, Allisha Gray (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say South Carolina's Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray have decided to enter the WNBA draft.



The people spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Tuesday because the list of early entrants to the draft isn't public. The pair helped South Carolina win its first national championship on Sunday and had 24 hours to declare their intent.



The South Carolina players could still change their mind and go back to school for their final seasons. The league allows players up to five days before the April 13 draft to rescind their decision if they haven't signed with an agent.



Both players transferred to South Carolina two years ago and had to sit out last season per NCAA rules. Gray had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win over Mississippi State for the NCAA title.

