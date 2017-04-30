(Photo: SECNetwork, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - In just it's fourth year as a program the USC beach volleyball team learned Sunday night that they will be going to the NCAA tournament for the very first time.

Only 8 teams from 65 programs make it into the Big Dance for this sport.

South Carolina set a program record with 23 wins and beat 5 top 15 opponents this season. USC head coach Moritz Moritz believes his team is ready despite the pleasant surprise from the NCAA selection committee.

"I don't know if we knew at any point or if we were certain at any point that we were going to get in but we were definitely going to put all our energy into preparing like we were," Mortiz said.

"We were committed to each other the way this team has always been this entire season and really since the foundation of the program so we're really just super happy to be in the position to be where we are and continue to push forward," Moritz added.

It'll be a battle of the real USCs. No.8 South Carolina plays no.1 seed Southern California this Friday at 9 am CT in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This will be their second meeting of the year. Southern Cal swept Carolina and only has one loss this season.

© 2017 WLTX-TV