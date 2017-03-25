Carolina's Four Things To Get To The Final Four

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK - Florida and South Carolina will meet for the third time this season and this time a trip to the Final Four is on the line.

Both teams split their regular season meetings. South Carolina won the first matchup by four in Columbia before the Gators got the best of the Gamecocks in a 81-66 decision in Greenville in January.

A lot has changed since then for both teams but they both know each other and what they want to do. The energy and focus will be at another level since this is the NCAA tournament but the Gamecocks are and if not playing the best basketball out of anyone in the tournament other than say Kentucky.

But Carolina has a lot of things going for them they we've seen during this incredible and historic NCAA run for team that his making their first trip into March Madness since 1973.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) drives to the basket against Baylor Bears guard King McClure (22) during the first half in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports)

A lot of what they need to do is just to continue to do what they've been doing which has gotten them one win away from the Final Four.

The bench will need to produce again and again. Rakym Felder has been the catalyst so far the second unit during his tournament. His 15 point performance against Duke comes to mind. Along with Felder the Gamecocks will need productive minutes on both sides of the ball from Justin McKie and if Hassani Gravett can feed off the confidence of his teammates hopefully he can contribute as well.

Seedee Keita has risen his game and it may not so much on the box score but he's been more active around the rim defensively and in the rebounding department. He's tipped passes and missed shots to teammates for rebounds it looks more focused on defense. Keita will be key player for USC off the bench if Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar get into foul trouble.

DEFENSE. DEFENSE. DEFENSE. That's the first thing people say about the Gamecocks and it really stands out when you watch them play. They bottled up Marquette, overwhelmed Duke and outclassed Baylor with their defense. They held Florida to 53 points in their first meeting. Defense travels and USC has been hanging their hat on playing a tenacious style of defense that gives teams different looks from man, to zone and full court presses.

"It all starts guarding the basketball," Frank Martin said. "When we guard the ball the right way, and our ball screen coverage is good, and we keep the ball from getting in the paint. If the ball doesn't get in the paint, then you don't have to rotate to shooters. And that's where we have to continue to work at every single day."

Duane Notice along with Sinarius Thornwell and PJ Dozier will set the tone on the perimeter while Silva patrols the paint.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates with forward Chris Silva (30) during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, Brad Penner)

Free throw shooting will also be a key factor in this game. It wasn't too long ago that we've seen missed free throws doom Carolina in a winnable SEC quarterfinal against the Alabama. USC missed 11 free throws in that game.

This Florida matchup could be the closest and toughest game for a majority of the contest unlike USC's first three wins of the tournament. Making free throw shots will be imperative especially if it indeed becomes close or if they need to quell Florida runs.

Lastly it sounds cliche but ball control will be a key for the Gamecocks. Creating turnovers are the Gamecocks signature but they don't want to commit as many or more than the Gators. The offense, defense and rebounding has increased for USC and so has the decision making.

Smart play making and execution along with the other aforementioned things can help propel South Carolina into more unknown territory but this teams loves being pioneers.

"We still don't feel like it's pressure, because we're still getting picked against, and we're still going in as the underdog," Thornwell said. "And so when you go in as the underdog, you don't have any expectations on anything, so we just playing free and having fun."

Florida and USC tips off at 2:20 pm ET on Sunday right here on News 19 WLTX.

