Chad Holbrook Recaps The Season, Touches On Job Security And 2018 Outlook
South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook addressed the media following a 2017 season that saw USC miss the NCAA tournament for second time in three years under Holbrook. He talked about the season that was and what the future looks like for him and the
wltx 1:56 PM. EDT May 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Troopers: Two Dead, One Injured in Fatal Crash
-
Police Investigate Shooting at Finlay Park
-
Strong Thunderstorms Strike the Midlands
-
North Texas family loses two sons to heroin overdoses
-
Man Killed at Finlay Park Identified
-
Hotel safety secrets
-
Funeral Services for Deputy Mason Moore
-
Deputy Found Fame in Early Days of Hip Hop
-
Teen missing, parents arrested in metro Atlanta
-
Man Caught Stealing Tip Jar
More Stories
-
Man in Dress Robs Lexington Bank, Police SayMay 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Fallen Deputy's Widow Says She'll See Him AgainMay 30, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
Man Tried to Bring Guns, Ammo on Charlotte Plane, TSA SaysMay 30, 2017, 2:31 p.m.