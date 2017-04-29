Chapin, USC Standout to Get NFL Chance in Los Angeles

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former South Carolina Gamecocks and Chapin High standout Mason Zandi will have a chance to continue his NFL career.

Zandi announced on Twitter he was signing a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Unbelievably proud to be apart of the Chargers," he wrote."It's a tremendous blessing. #SpursUp."

The 6'9", 315 pound offensive lineman spent five years at Carolina. He redshirted his first year in Columbia, but then began to slowly see his playing time increase. By the 2015 season, he started 10 games, only missing two because of an injury.

In 2016, he started every game at left tackle.

No Gamecocks were taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, but several were able to sign free agent contracts. It was the first time since 2001 on USC players were selected.

