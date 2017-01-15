Chris Silva's Growth Aiding Gamecocks

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sophomore center Chris Silva of the men's basketball team is becoming a value third option offensively and is turning out to be their best defender in the paint.

He scored a career high 16 points in USC's win over Ole Miss on Saturday night. He also earned his second career double-double with 10 rebounds in that game as well.

The Gabon native has scored in double figures in 3 of his last 4 outings and is top 10 in the conference in blocks and rebounds.



"He plays such a big role on our team." sophomore guard PJ Dozier said. "We always knew he was capable of putting the numbers that he's been putting up in the past few games. It's just on him to come around and do that for us. He plays a huge role for us on the glass every night."

The big thing for Silva is to stay out of foul trouble but his progress has been key for South Carolina. They are 4-0 in the SEC for just the second time in program history. Hopefully they can continue their great start to conference play the way Silva has been playing as of late. USC head coach Frank Martin says they need a little bit more from him.

"For this team to be good we need him to grow up a little faster than the normal pace that guys grow up at and he's doing it. He's embracing it," Martin said. "As he continues to stay out of foul trouble and continues to understand what we're doing, I think you're see that he can be an unbelievably impactful player."

South Carolina's next two games will be their toughest to date. USC hosts Florida on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm ET then the Gamecocks travel to Kentucky for a 6 pm tip-off on Saturday.

Florida (5-0), Kentucky (5-0) and USC (4-0) are the top three teams in the SEC.

