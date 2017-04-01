Coach Frank Martin First to Check on Injured Gonzaga Player

(Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Phoenix, AZ (WLTX) - South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin was one of the first people out on the court when Gonzaga Bulldog Przemek Karnowski was injured during the first half.

Karnowski was trying to make a shot when Gamecock Chris Silva blocked it and ended up hitting Karnowski in the face.

Coach Martin immediately stepped onto the floor and placed a hand on Karnowski's knee to make sure he was okay.

Karnowski did suffer an injury to his right eye and had trouble focusing it, but he returned to play for the second half.

As far as Coach Martin, Gamecock fans and viewers immediately noticed this selfless act.

@FrankMartin_SC I find myself liking Coach Martin more and more. True sportsmanship by checking in the downed Gonzaga player. pic.twitter.com/7pStCu4c9e — Brian Tillotson (@Tillyman57) April 1, 2017

Great Sportsmanship by Frank Martin and South Carolina as Gonzaga player goes down, but Frank Martin is first to make sure he's ok. — Brody Anderson (@BrodAnderson) April 1, 2017

