WLTX
Close

Coach Frank Martin First to Check on Injured Gonzaga Player

Jennifer Harmon, wltx 10:53 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

Phoenix, AZ (WLTX) -  South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin was one of the first people out on the court when Gonzaga Bulldog Przemek Karnowski  was injured during the first half.

Karnowski was trying to make a shot when Gamecock Chris Silva blocked it and ended up hitting Karnowski in the face. 

Coach Martin immediately stepped onto the floor and placed a hand on Karnowski's knee to make sure he was okay.

Karnowski did suffer an injury to his right eye and had trouble focusing it, but he returned to play for the second half.

As far as Coach Martin, Gamecock fans and viewers immediately noticed this selfless act.

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories