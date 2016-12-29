Comeback Comes Up Short in OT, USC Loses 46-39

Jake Bentley runs with the football agianst South Florida on December 29, 2016. (Photo: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

Birmingham, AL (WLTX) - A furious late-game rally by the South Carolina Gamecocks fell just short, as USC lost 46-39 in overtime to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Gameoccks scored 18 unanswered points and overcame three turnovers in regulation to force the game into the extra period. But Bentley was hit on 4th down, causing him to fumble the team's remaining chance to win.

It marred what was a big performance for the freshman, who threw for 390 yards, a bowl record for the school. It was also a record-setting day for his wideout, Deebo Samuel, who had a school bowl record 291 all-purpose yards, including 190 receiving.

South Florida began their scoring off a miscue by the Gamecocks, when Bentley threw a pass that sailed over all of his receivers' heads and into the arms of USF's Devin Abraham.

A few plays later, USF quarterback Quint Flowers took it in by himself for the touchdown less than five minutes into the game. The Bulls pulled a surprise elected to go for two, making it 8-0 at that point.

He'd add another TD, also on a four-yard rush play, to give South Florida an early 15-0 advantage with 4:26 in the first quarter.

Bentley, however, began to settle into his game. After USC forced a fumble, Bentley would lead a four play, 81 yard drive capped by Hayen Hurst's 25-yard one-armed reception in the endzone.

Another Flowers rushing touchdown would even out that score.

After several defensive stops, USC appeared to have momentum, and with 1:12 before the half, Bentley found Deebo Samuel for a three yard score.

But the Gamecocks let a defense lapse allow the Bulls to extend the lead, when on 4th and 3 with :12 seconds to go, Flowers found D'Ene Johnson for a 37-yard touchdown, giving them a 29-14 edge at the break.

USC, though, responded as soon as they could, taking the opening drive for a touchdown, when Samuel dove for the corner of the endzone to make it 29-21.

After a South Florida field goal, the Bulls would burn the Gamecocks with a big defensive play, when Tajee Fullwood intercepted Bentley and ran it 47 yards for the touchdown.

The Gamecocks shrugged the setback off, however, and got it down to the two-yard line on their next drive. However, a fumble at the goal line prevented them from capitalizing on the opportunity.

USF would then tack on another field goal.

USC though, would not give up. Bentley would lead another touchdown drive, cutting the lead to 8 when Bryan Edwards made a diving grab in the back of the endzone.

A few minutes later, they'd have another scoring opportunity, but squandered it, when running back AJ Turner fumbled at the one yard line.

But Turner would find redemption, thanks to a little help from Chris Lammons. The defensive back took a Bulls punt all the way back to the two yard line. Two plays later, Turner would punch it in. That, plus a Hayden Hurst two-point conversion, tied the game at 39 all with 1:11 to go to force overtime.

But when Flowers found his receiver for a 25-yard touchdown on their turn, but USC couldn't answer.

USC ends the season 6-7.