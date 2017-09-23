Comeback! USC Tops LA Tech with Late Field Goal

(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.



White danced around the field after his winning kick, waving to the crowd. It made sense for the freshman because it was the first field goal he has made in five tries.



The Gamecocks (3-1) trailed 13-0 before a wild fourth quarter that saw South Carolina take a 14-13 lead and Louisiana Tech (2-2) answer with a 10-play, 84-yard drive that ended with what appeared to be the game winning 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Barnes with 55 seconds left.



But Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-10 and threw a 31-yard pass into three Bulldogs defenders that Bryan Edwards somehow caught with 7 seconds to go.



Bentley was 22-of-34 for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ty'Son Williams ran 13 times for 95 yards after getting no carries for South Carolina in last week's loss to Kentucky.



J'Mar Smith was 23-of-33 for 281 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Louisiana Tech. Teddy Veal caught 10 passes for 110 yards.



THE TAKEAWAY:



Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz is now 0-8 coaching against Southeastern Conference teams. Holtz was an assistant for his father, Lou, at South Carolina for six seasons and was initially promised the Gamecocks job when his dad retired. But South Carolina hired Steve Spurrier instead.



South Carolina: Edwards had six catches for 122 yards. This was the first game for South Carolina since Deebo Samuel broke his leg. Samuels had six touchdowns in three games, including two on kick returns.



UP NEXT:



Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs host South Alabama on Saturday in their final non-conference game of the year.



South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to Texas A&M as they play six SEC games in a row.

