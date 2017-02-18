Crowe Leads USC Baseball To 2-0 Start

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Gamecock baseball team took on the UNC-Greensboro Spartans Saturday afternoon at Founders Park for game two of a three games series.

The highly touted Wil Crowe got the start and he didn't disappoint on the mound for South Carolina.

He allowed a couple of hits in the first inning but settled into a seven strikeout performance. Only allowed three hits with no earned runs in five scoreless innings of work.

Speaking of scoreless the game was 0-0 until USC's Justin Row brings in TJ Hopkins on a sac fly in the bottom of the third for the first run of the game.

After a stellar catch from outfielder Danny Blair to end the Spartans at bat in the top of the fifth he made an offensive play as encore.

Blair comes back with a single to right field to bring home Jacob Olson. 2-0 Gamecocks in the bottom of the fifth.

Alex Destino, who had two rbis on opening day, comes up to bat and plates two for USC. It's a three spot for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the fifth and that's all they would need as USC generated 11 hits.

Destino matched his opening day numbers going 2-4 with two rbis. Blair finished 2-3 with an rbi and scoring a run.

South Carolina wins 5-1 and will look to sweep Greensboro on Sunday at 1:30 pm at Founders Park.

