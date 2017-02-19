Cunningham's late layup sends Missouri past South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Sophie Cunningham made a layup with 0.6 seconds to give Missouri a 62-60 comeback victory over No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday.
Cunningham had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting to help the Tigers (19-9, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) win their third straight. They beat the Gamecocks (22-4, 12-2) for the second time since joining the conference.
Sierra Michaelis added 11 points, and Cierra Porter had 10 for Missouri. The Tigers trailed 48-44 after three quarters.
A'ja Wilson had 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead South Carolina, and Allisha Gray added 10 points. The Gamecocks lost for the second time in three games, with the other setback coming at No. 1 UConn.
