Darius Rucker Says 'Big Ups to the Lady Gamecocks' During Country Awards

Darius Rucker onstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas, NV (WLTX) - Gamecock superfan and country star Darius Rucker had an open mic and a national stage shortly after USC won the women's basketball national title, and he didn't waste the opportunity.

Rucker was a presenter at the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, and being plugged into USC sports, obviously knew what had just happened. So when he walked out with radio host Bobby Bones, Bones deferred briefly to Rucker to make a brief statement.

"Big ups to the Lady Gamecocks national champions!" Rucker said.

The crowd cheered.

As luck would have it, Rucker is performing a free concert at the Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. That was his gift to the school for the USC football team winning six games last fall.

© 2017 WLTX-TV