Darius Rucker Sings for USC Students, Says 'It Feels Good to be a Gamecock'

Darius Rucker

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Country star and Gamecock superfan Darius Rucker made good on his promise to give University of South Carolina students a free concert.

Rucker sang a set of his hits inside the Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night. The public was not allowed to go to this one--this was strictly for the students.

Last fall, Rucker promised to play the concert if the football team team won six games and became bowl eligible. When they did, plans began for the event.

And there was definitely a sports theme to whole event. USC just had two teams make the Final Four, with the women's basketball team winning the national championship. School President Harris Pastides brought the championship trophy out on stage.

Basketball coaches Frank Martin and Dawn Staley both walked out to see fans, as did football coach Will Muschamp.

Rucker recently was in New York City to watch the USC men win the game to get them into the Final Four, and he could be seen tearing up in the stands.

"Someone said to me 'it must feel good to be a Gamecock this month.'" he told the concert crowd. "Then I told him it always feels good to be a Gamecock."

