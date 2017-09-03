Darlington Raceway Makes Dawn Staley A Race Fan

Dawn Staley receives recognition from Darlington Raceway for USC's national championship in women's basketball. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DARLINGTON, SC - USC women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has been making her rounds during Labor Day weekend.

Saturday she was at the Belk Kickoff Bowl to support the Gamecocks in their season opening win over NC State. On Sunday Dawn and her national championship "net-lace" were at the Darlington Raceway for the Bojangles Southern 500.

She met with race fans, drivers Kevin Harvick, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Danica Patrick. She even had her own racing experience.

"Man I thought I was doing something on the highways on I-26 and I-20 and it's nothing close to what took place in the pace car," Staley said.

Before the race NASCAR legends like the King Richard Petty and others were honored. Coach Staley was on stage during driver introductions and was honored for USC's national championship in women's basketball.

Then Governor Henry McMaster read a proclamation naming today Dale Earnhardt Junior Day before his final race in Darlington.

Staley took in the experience and she definitely plans to come back and bring more people with her.

"This will not be my last race I know that. I'm experiencing it so much so that hopefully I can bring some of my family members, the rest of the women's basketball population to it because I do think they could support it and it's exhilarating."

