Davis Says Quick Start Key In Team's Win Over Quinnipiac

Stockton, CA (WLTX) -- A game-high 28 points by junior Kaela Davis helps South Carolina throttle Quinnipiac in the round of 16, giving the Gamecocks a chance to play for a Final Four birth Monday night.

Davis was 9-of-13 from the field and was a perfect five of five from the free throw line. The Gamecocks as a team shot 61% (36-59) from the field and were 18-for-19 at the free throw line.

The junior from Suwanee, GA says it was important for South Carolina to get off to a quick start and they did just that by racing to a 16-0 lead through the first 7:09 of the game. The Bobcats would cut the lead to 16-5 but never got closer, while the Gamecocks stretched their lead to as many as 44 in the final quarter.

Davis, who is in her first year with the team says it's important for her not to get caught up in enormity of the team's success, by saying "it's just basketball" regardless of the stage of the tournament.

The Gamecocks will face Florida State Monday Night at 9:00pm with the winner advancing to the Final Four in Dallas.

