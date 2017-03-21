Dawn Staley And Frank Martin Reflect On Pep Rally

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA,SC - When you have support you feel empowered to do anything. The South Carolina basketball teams got they support they could get and more as Gamecock Nation held a pep rally to celebrate the teams' historic milestone on Tuesday.

The two teams are in the Sweet Sixteen at the same time of their respective tournaments for the first time in school history. The women's team is making it's fourth straight appearance while the men upset Duke this past Sunday to reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. The last time both teams were in the NCAA tournament was all the back in 1989.

SEC players of the Year A'ja Wilson and Sindarius Thornwell addressed the spirited crowd. Dawn Staley and Frank Martin thanked their coaching staffs, players and the fans for their support. USC Ad Ray Tanner also thanked the fandom.

Players also took pictures with fans after the pep rally as well. School president Harry Pastides even said that if USC sweeps the national titles he will strongly consider cancelling classes.

For Staley the outpouring of support exceeded her expectations during here tenure. Even for a head coach whose home games have led the country in attendance the last few years.

"I only thought about the wins and the losses. I never thought about the picture that would be painted as far as the crowd and the support that we would get and it's a good thing that I didn't," Staley said. " The picture that Gamecock Nation has painted is quite incredible. I couldn't think of better of way of being supported in this way."

Martin is also feeling the love after making his first trip to the NCAA's in his five years as USC's head coach.

"I knew that if we could build it and we could generate an excitement on how we played I knew they would be there for us too and we could have moments like that. So I'm extremely excited and we're fortunate that we've been able to win some games and we knew if we could do our part our students would be all over it," said Martin.

Both coaches feel that they will get the support in many ways after they travel to their respective sites for Sweet Sixteen play.

The women's team plays No12 Quinnipiac on Saturday at 4:06 ET in Stockton, CA while the men face Baylor in Madison Square Garden this Friday at 7:29 pm ET.

