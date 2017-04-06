Dawn Staley, Sindarius Thormwell Throwing out First Pitch

Dawn Staley, Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Men's Basketball star Sindarius Thornwell will both help throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Gamecocks Baseball team during their next series.

Thornwell, a senior guard on the Final Four Gamecock team, will throw out the first pitch on Thursday at 7 p.m. as the Gamecocks play Vanderbilt at Founders Field.

National Champion Coach Staley will toss the pitch on Saturday. That game is at noon. The team announced the events on their Twitter page.

© 2017 WLTX-TV