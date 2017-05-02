(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Catawba Fish Camp, just outside of Lancaster County, the home of USC great Sindarius Thornwell, was the place to be on Tuesday night.

National champion head coach Dawn Staley of the women's basketball team and USC football head coach Will Muschamp made a stop at the local restaurant as a part of the Gamecock Club's Spurs Up Tour.

It's a chance for Gamecock fans in the rural areas and the cities of the Palmetto State to interact with South Carolina's coaches.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Fans in the county and surrounding areas sold out the 500 tickets available and lined up all around Catawba Fish Camp to meet Staley and Muschamp.

The two coaches took pictures and signed autographs for fans before speaking with the packed restaurant after dinner.

Before the event started Staley talked about how the Tour is about giving back to the fans who have given so much this season.

"It's just sharing in our accomplishment of winning a national championship. They've supported from near and far. Just fortunate enough to get next to them and take pictures, to sharing our accomplishment and hopefully lend them a piece of my net," Staley said with a smile.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Muschamp also shared some news on players leaving his football program.

Saluda product and now former USC defensive lineman Dexter Wideman has decided to transfer to South Carolina State. Fellow d-lineman Stephon Taylor, a freshman this past season, will move closer to home near his native Louisiana.

The football coach also commented on the recent allegations of assault involving three of his players. For the details go to this story-http://www.wltx.com/sports/ncaa/usc-gamecocks/2-current-1-former-usc-player-under-investigation-for-assault/436111155

The next stop on the Spurs Up Tour is this Thursday at the American Legion in Rock Hill.

For full tour information go here-http://thegamecockclub.com/2017-spurs-up-tour/

© 2017 WLTX-TV