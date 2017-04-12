Dawn Staley Finally Takes Off Her 'Netlace'

(Photo: Dawn Staley via Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Brace yourself Gamecock fans: Dawn Staley has finally taken off her "net-lace."

USC's women's basketball coach tweeted a picture Wednesday morning of a net draped around the rear-view mirror of a car. She then wrote:

"Neck having major withdrawal but must find a new home close by." There were then a few crying emojis that followed.

When her team won the national championship, Staley cut down the nets from one of the basketball goals, which is a long-standing tradition in college basketball for a champion. She then put the net around her neck.

Since then, she pretty much hasn't taken it off, wearing it at all public events. She even began playfully referring to it as her "net-lace."

She said last week that she only removed it at night to sleep and once to briefly put it around her mother's neck. She was still wearing it at Sunday's championship parade, and was spotted again with it at Tuesday night's USC-North Carolina baseball game up in Charlotte.

