Dawn Staley On 200th Win At USC And Florida Matchup
With a win at Auburn on Thursday night South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley earned her 200th victory. She talked about the accomplishment and what her team needs to look out for against Florida on Sunday.
wltx 12:09 AM. EST January 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
UPDATE: You'll See Snow, Sleet Through the MorningJan. 5, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: Share Your Snow Pics! #WLTXJan. 6, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Haley Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Winter StormJan. 6, 2017, 3:39 p.m.